Q: My doctor wanted me to do a bone scan and when I went back to go over the results, she told me I had osteopenia and that I do not need to take medications. But my sister also had a bone density test and has osteopenia and her doctor said her FRAX score was high and she is taking a monthly injection for her osteopenia. I do not understand why she needs medications and I do not.
A: A bone density scan determines if your bones have osteopenia or osteoporosis. The simple difference between the two is that osteopenia is a thinning of the bone, while osteoporosis is already when there is a bone thickness loss. There is a cutoff number that is used to differentiate between the two; a number greater than -2.5 means that you have osteoporosis based on test results that your doctor interprets. The FRAX score you are referring to is an additional scoring system used to predict a person’s ten-year risk factor for a fracture, based on other high-risk factors that may contribute to a fracture. These high-risk factors include smoking history, weight (low body weight), daily alcohol consumption ( 3+ drinks/day), glucocorticoid use, and history of previous fractures. So even if you have osteopenia but have a high FRAX score, then you are recommended to be treated with the medications for osteoporosis. This is likely why your sister is being treated and you are not.
Q: I have high blood pressure, but I do not want to take more medication. I am on one already, but my doctor said he will have to start another one if I do not watch my diet and lose a few pounds. How much weight do I need to lose to affect my blood pressure?
A: Managing blood pressure is difficult but there are many outside factors that do come into play and can be worked on to avoid adding more medications. Losing a minimum of ten pounds can help with blood pressure. Eliminating the majority of salt from your diet, drinking less caffeine a day, not smoking, avoiding excess alcohol and stress, and exercising a minimum of 30 minutes a day can all help with blood pressure management. If you can keep daily salt intake between 2000-3000mg/day, then it would be good.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. I wish you a happy and healthy week.