The 33rd annual Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-8 has been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The organizing committee of the Homecoming Festival regrets it is unable to continue with this year’s festival. Though the governor has allowed opening of fairs and festivals, it is not feasible to follow the guidelines at this location. Rather than risk having people get infected, the group will strive to have a wonderful festival in 2021.
Plans are underway for some festival-related events. Follow the Facebook page and check for future events or contact 304-484-6315, 304-484-7903, or 304-484-7029.