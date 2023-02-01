meadow bridge, w.va. – A Meadow Bridge Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: the Gold Award.
Emily Carothers, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, developed a project to address a decline in the planet's bee population. Through her project, Saving OUR Pollinators, Carothers provided information on how communities can improve the number of pollinators in their area.
"Pollinators are needed to keep flowers and fruit products in our world, and to prevent habitat extinction for other animals," Carothers said in a press release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. "They help supply humans with 75 percent of foods and crops."
"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Emily exemplifies leadership in all its forms," said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
"She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.
