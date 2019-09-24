The Meadow Bridge Drive-In has been an establishment since 1953, but it wasn't until the 1980s the current owner, Howard McClanahan, was able to make it his own.
McClanahan began working there in the 1970s, when he returned home after serving in the U.S. Army. First, he ran projectors for the films, then he worked his way up to manager. In the 1980s, McClanahan put in an offer on the drive-in.
Shortly after, it became his.
The Meadow Bridge Drive-In has now turned into a family-owned business, and it's now run only by McClanahan and his wife Susie, a few of their family members, and neighborhood volunteers.
"It's really just my wife, our daughter, our grandson, and some friends of ours," McClanahan explained. "Sometimes, if the neighbors look over and see we're really busy, they'll come over and help out as well."
During its open season, which usually begins the first day in May and ends in September, sometimes October, depending on the weather, McClanahan said, they show movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
Admission for the films is $7 per person, and children 4 years old and younger get in for free.
"Most of the time, if it's a really good movie showing that people really want to see, we will have a full house," he said. "A lot of the time, we have to turn people away because we get so packed."
The drive-in can hold up to 180 cars, but McClanahan said with larger trucks that often attend, they can't get 180 cars in at once. It's not rare to often turn 60 cars away on a Saturday night, he said.
It's not odd to see nearly 100 whole pizza orders come through nightly during movie presentations either, because not only do people travel to watch the movies, they also travel for the food.
McClanahan said typically people will get their supper at the drive-in on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the summer, because they also do take-out orders.
"We've got everything from pizza, to hot dogs, barbecue, popcorn, and everything in between. When people are having big parties or family gatherings, they often call us to do the food," he said.
When asked why he thinks the Meadow Bridge Drive-In is such a hit, McClanahan said he thinks a lot of it has to do with the sense of nostalgia its gives customers who attend.
Being only one of three drive-ins in West Virginia, the Meadow Bridge Drive-In brings in people from all over the state. McClanahan said he remembers not long ago a woman pulled into the drive-in around 3 p.m., even though movies don't begin until dusk.
"She said she took her kids out of school early that day and drove all the way from Huntington to get there," he explained. "She wanted to make sure they'd be able to get in and get a spot.
1 of 23
Cars entering the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Hadley Hess, left, parents Isaac and Kacey Hess and Donnie Hanna, from Beckley, watching Toy Story 4 at the Meadow Bridge-Drive In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Family and friends enjoying the movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Speakers used to hear the movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
People lining up at the concession stand before the movie started at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Howard McClanahan, owner, getting his digital camera ready to project the movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Howard McClanahan, owner, getting his digital camera ready to project the movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Howard McClanahan, owner, getting his digital camera ready to project the movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Howard McClanahan, owner, carrier out pizza's he made to customers at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Howard McClanahan, owner, making a pizza at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Makenzie Judy, butters up some popcorn at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Old speakers used at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Dale Pierce, of Beaver, preparing to place the speaker on his door window at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Chloe Fisher, left and Chasily Estep, of Fayetteville watching Toy Story 4 at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Larger crowd watching movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Family and friends watching movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Family and friends watching movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Family and friends watching movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Alexia Boggess, left and Alexander Boggess, of Rainelle watching movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Brittney Lawson, of Beckley, preparing to watch movies at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Patrick Day checks to make sure the movie is playing on the screen from the projection room at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Trinty Graham watching the movie at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theatre through a car sunroof (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Toy Story 4 playing at the Meadow Bridge Drive-In located at 17974 WV-20, Meadow Bridge. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
"It's just stuff like that that make this all so special. There isn't a lot to do in Meadow Bridge, so people really enjoy having it there, and we enjoy being able to offer it to them."
For more information on the Meadow Bridge Drive-In, visit the website mbdrivein.com, the Facebook page "Meadow Bridge Drive-in Theater," or call 304-484-7878.
