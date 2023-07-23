Local vendors, businesses, artists, and community organizations are invited to register for a booth at a new event.
McManus Trail Community Market will be Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Around 25 booth spaces will be available along the section of the trail from Prince Street / McDonalds area to the Dunlap building (Historic Beckley Newspapers) at 345 Prince St.
The $20 booth space charge will benefit Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. Vendors should bring their own table and chair. Booth setup will be between 9-10 a.m.
Visit the Facebook event page flyer found on the Beckley Events page or call 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org to receive the flyer with the link. Eight spaces will be available at Vinyl Tracks for extended hours (2-4 p.m.) if vendors want to move inside the building after the trail event.
The organizers (committee with members from Beckley Events, Just for Kids, WIN WV Foundation, The WV HIVE, and Vinyl Tracks) are inviting a mix of booths which may include downtown and other businesses, artists, antiques, flea market, retail, farmers market, and a food truck. In addition, a few community organizations will participate offering information about resources, promotional items, or a game/activity, along with a health organization offering blood pressure checks and health information. Several new downtown businesses are looking forward to participating. The Welcome Center along the trail, across the street from the market, is open on Saturdays (free bike rental and information). Beckley Police Department will set up with a McDonald’s booth to offer Coffee with a Cop.
Visitor parking for the market is available near the trail (Prince Street area, Welcome Center, Third Avenue / Art Park lot, or the Piney Avenue lot), and at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, where an elevator is available to bring guests from the middle and top levels to the Prince Street level.
Saturdays in August are usually busy yard sale days. The trail market provides an opportunity to shop or sell items with multiple sellers and organizations at a public location. The market event on the trail could become an annual or bi-annual event.
Also, Beckley Events’ committee is seeking booth vendors and community organizations to participate during the Appalachian Festival Street Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m. downtown. The registration form for the street fair is on the Beckley Events page.
