Gary, W.Va. – For McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activities Director Brandon Hall, going to work rarely feels like an obligation. The residents and people he work with feel like "home," and he treats them like family. Now, Brandon is being recognized for the passion he brings to his profession.
Hall was named the 2022 Activity Professional of the Year by the West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA). The award was presented to Hall at the annual APA conference in Vienna, WV.
Hall started his career in long-term care as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at McDowell NRC after graduating from high school. He especially enjoyed volunteering at parties and special events that the activities department would host. When the activities director position opened, he applied and said the move was rewarding.
In his role, Hall is responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing activity programs for residents at McDowell NRC to enjoy.
“I enjoy being there for residents and helping bring joy and laughter into their lives,” Hall said. “I like helping people live as independently and safely as possible. When they can no longer perform everyday activities, I love knowing I am there to help and assist.”
McDowell NRC Executive Director Patty Lucas nominated Hall for the award. Lucas said Hall advocates for the residents and ensures they have events and activities they enjoy.
“He listens to the residents and attempts to provide them with any activity they suggest,” Lucas said.
Lucas also said Hall works well with all departments and is instrumental in assisting with the planning for special national weeks of recognition.
For Hall, the award was unexpected.
“I was very honored and excited,” Hall said. “It was a surprise because I do what I do because I love the residents, not to be rewarded. When I pull in to start my day, it's like visiting a family member or going home.”
AMFM operates 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers are located in Braxton, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Greenbrier, Lincoln, Mason, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, and Wyoming counties.
AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”
