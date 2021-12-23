Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Dec. 22, 2000. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
- - - - -
For Christians, the central message of Christmas is that the King of Heaven came to live among his subjects on Earth and to pourout his life as a gift to them.
Isn’t it special that the Giver of all gifts would choose to celebrate his birthday by encouraging us to give gifts to one another in his honor?
If we believe all people are created in his image, shouldn’t we then, give them gifts fit for a king?
If you’re still shopping for that perfect gift for someone, I’d like to offer these suggestions.
Gratitude. There’s no better present to your loved ones than showing them how much you appreciate the unique gifts each one brings into your life. It’s important to verbally thank people for what they do and to say, “Thank you.” It’s not enough to assume others will “just know” we care. We need to find as many opportunities as possible to thank people for specific things they’ve done or qualities we admire in them. It’s a tough, but worthwhile challenge when we reach deep inside and find a genuine, sincere compliment to offer someone we don’t especially like.
Forgiveness. This gift never goes out of style, but it has some drawbacks. It’s rare and hard to find, and often lies unwrapped for years by the giver as well as the recipient. This is one gift that must be given without any expectations. To be genuine, it must be extended freely with no strings attached.
Compassion. You may be called upon to help someone carry a heavy load. All too often, we feel we have too many crosses of our own to bear, and the thought of taking on one more seems oppressive. Compassion, however, is a gift that offers much in return. It’s ironic, but when we offer to shoulder the load with someone else, they also assume part of the weight of ours. It’s part of that wonderful network of love and support the Prince of Peace envisioned for his kingdom on earth.
A second chance. We all blow it from time to time, and when we do, we need a chance to see if we can avoid repeating our mistakes if given the opportunity. Sometimes, someone who has hurt us will be more committed to the relationship because of their mistakes. We grow when we extend the opportunity to someone to begin again. This gift works only if we hold no grudges and put aside any expectations that the person might fail again.
Your presence. Someone needs your time, energy and your focus right now. It may be an older person who spends hours alone and needs regular visits and phone calls. It may be a teen-ager going through a difficult phase of adolescence. It could be a spouse or close friend who feels taken for granted. This gift is tricky. It may require sacrifice on your part.
May you be blessed in your giving and in your receiving. Merry Christmas!