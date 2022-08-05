Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 10, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
My dad was a coal miner. By the time I came along, he was working above ground as a tipple foreman. Unlike so many family members at Montcoal, I’ve never had to endure that wrenching vigil, awaiting news from an underground disaster. Nevertheless, Dad had told me stories of working in low coal seams where getting crushed to death by a “kettle bottom” was an ever-present threat.
My dad’s best friend was a black man who worked alongside him for several years. They had saved each other’s lives so many times they had long forgotten whose turn it was. While one man chinked away at the coal seam, the other kept a close eye on the ceiling just above them. With only a small beam from a carbide light, he frequently scanned the rock above, looking for a crack that could signal the formation of a large chunk shaped like a kettle bottom. If the crack began to spread in circular fashion, the partner was ready to take measures to keep the deadly predator from squashing its easy prey below.
Dad had worked underground during the days when mules pulled out the loads of coal and canaries were often carried inside to test the levels of methane.
Early coal mines did not have ventilation systems, so miners would routinely take a caged canary into new coal seams, or so I was told. Especially sensitive to methane and carbon monoxide, the little yellow birds were ideal for detecting the presence of dangerous gases. As long as the canary kept singing beside them, the miners knew their air supply was safe. An ailing or dead canary alerted them to the need to evacuate.
My dad lived to retire from the mines and had many good years as a hobby farmer before his death in 1993. I’m proud of who he was and of the legacy he left me.
His stories unite me with people I will never meet but with whom I feel a deep kinship. During this week, I have wept over and prayed for hundreds of people I don’t know. Most of you have done the same.
We grieve so deeply because we love so much. We weep so openly because we share a common wound.
As we remain poised on the tightrope strung between hope and despair, may we cling to our collective faith in God. Although we worship in different ways and are woven together in faith through different denominational strands, may we find hope and courage in our common belief in a loving, merciful God.
May we also share a common comfort that one day, in time, the pain will be resolved into wonderful memories of those we’ve lost. May we embrace the hope of the resurrection we shared on Easter Sunday — just one day before this gripping tragedy unfolded.
May we, through our tears, see a glimmer of the joy we will share, in time, when we can focus on the lives of those who remain with us.
