According to World Health Organization statistics, as much as 75 percent of the American adult population does not meet the RDA (recommended daily allowance) of 320 mg/day and 420 mg/day for women and men, respectively. Read on to learn more about this substance so vital to ultimate wellness and disease prevention.
Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in humans and is required by virtually every system of the body for optimal functioning; it is crucial for converting chemical energy from the food we eat into usable energy and regulates blood vessel function and brain electrical activity. Around half of the total body stores of magnesium are found in bone, contributing to skeletal health. Back when people obtained water from natural springs and wells, it was easy to ingest plenty of this naturally occurring mineral; however, today’s municipal water supplies and reliance on purified, bottled water, along with dietary factors, have left many of us deficient.
To further complicate the issue, many common medications are known to deplete the body of magnesium; of these, proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) – drugs used by millions of Americans for management of heartburn – are the most problematic. Magnesium levels in the body decline with age, and low magnesium levels are commonly observed in multiple age-related disorders. Studies have indeed proven that risk of death is significantly higher in people aged 65 and older who consume lower levels of dietary magnesium or have low blood levels of magnesium. Conversely, ample magnesium intake and blood levels have been linked to reduced all-cause mortality.
One of magnesium’s most crucial benefits is its ability to protect against the number one cause of death in this country: cardiovascular disease. It promotes normal heartbeats, prevents arrhythmias, and blocks plaque formation (the accumulation of calcium within arterial walls). Magnesium is so critical for helping to maintain a normal heartbeat that hospitals add it to intravenous solutions following heart bypass surgery. Maintaining consistent serum levels of magnesium has been proven to lower incidence of both ischemic (caused by a blood clot) and hemorrhagic (induced by uncontrolled intracranial bleeding) stroke for men and women alike.
Since magnesium is a key regulator of carbohydrate metabolism and influences the release and activity of insulin, low blood levels are often noted in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Elevated or even “borderline high” blood sugars inflict damage to proteins throughout the body, hindering proper function; managing blood sugar – even in nondiabetic people – is vitally important for prevention of age-related illnesses. Magnesium supplementation improves the body’s response to insulin, which takes glucose out of the bloodstream and into the cells of the body to be used for fuel.
Responsible for continuously filtering waste products from the blood, the kidneys are highly sensitive to the effects of elevated blood pressure, blood vessel dysfunction, and high glucose levels; left untreated, these issues raise the risk of kidney failure. Diseased kidneys have trouble regulating magnesium, contributing to increased losses and necessitating supplementation. Researchers studying more than 13,000 middle-aged adults for over 20 years found that, compared with those with the highest magnesium levels, people with the lowest stores had a 58 percent higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, and an almost 2.4-fold increased need for life-long dialysis treatment to sustain life.
Low levels of magnesium are linked to increased risk for migraine headaches; studies have shown that oral supplementation may help prevent onset and that intravenous magnesium may be an effective treatment. Additional research has shown that magnesium can aide in the prevention and treatment of conditions such as pre-eclampsia, eclampsia, premenstrual syndrome, kidney stones, fibromyalgia, tooth decay, insomnia, and muscle and nerve problems. Common symptoms of magnesium deficiency might include muscle cramps, twitching, angina, asthma, anxiety, fatigue, poor concentration, depression, numbness of hands or feet, back pain, seizures, and osteoporosis.
Magnesium is naturally found in many plant-based foods; some rich sources to include regularly in the diet are fresh spinach, peanut butter, unsalted almonds, raw cashews, ground flax seeds, unsweetened cocoa powder, and unsalted pumpkin seeds. Water hardness is a measure of the total amount of calcium and magnesium in drinking water. It has been estimated that two liters of hard water could potentially supply up to 10 percent of the RDA for magnesium intake.
If supplementation is implemented, be aware that products take many forms but are always bound (or “chelated”) to another substance; examples of chelated magnesium supplements include magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate, magnesium oxide, and magnesium L-threonate. Since it is bound to something else, the actual amount of magnesium (“elemental magnesium”) in any formulation is less than what is labeled in the total supplement. The tolerable upper limit level (UL) of elemental magnesium for adults is 350 mg/day; exceeding this amount might lead to adverse symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
It is wise to consult with a qualified health care professional before starting nutrient supplementation. Visit www.eatright.org to find a registered dietitian/nutritionist in your area for additional guidance.
