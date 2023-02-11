nashville, tenn. – Matthew West is set to bring a night of worship and his high-energy show with the My Story Your Glory tour at Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley on March 9 with special guest Mac Powell.
West will be performing his hits as well as new tracks including “Me On Your Mind,” an “emotional song that speaks to the personal nature of God’s love,” according to a review on Grammy.com.
West will be releasing his double album by the same name as his tour on Feb. 17, and it is available for pre-order now.
Tickets for the concert start at $22.
The first part of the album, “My Story,” embodies the countless stories fans have shared with the songwriter over the years as well as personal experiences. The second part of the album, “Your Glory,” marks West’s first official worship album.
West was named Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Songwriter-Artist of the Year following in the footsteps of artists including Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift to name a few.
West is notably the first predominantly Christian artist to win the award in over 20 years.
He released his sixth book, “The God Who Stays,” an engaging and thoughtful exploration, balanced with West’s trademark wit and humor. In his most personal book to date, West was inspired by the dramatic events of 2020 to go on a spiritual journey of rediscovery and revival inspired by the words of his hit song “The God Who Stays.”
