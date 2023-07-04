The New River Extension Master Gardeners are offering to sample soil at the Nicholas County Fair from July 19-22.
For anyone interested in having their soil sampled, they wil need to bring a cup of soil to test. The Master Gardeners will test the soil for aggregation with a slake test and look at it under the microscope. Collect the soil for testing on the day of the test, and make sure to dig down to the depth of your plant roots.
New River Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. They will also have displays of seed packets, insects, floral arrangements, garden models, and more.
