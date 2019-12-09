Master Gardeners graduate 14 interns

The New River Master Gardeners recently graduated 14 interns into its association.
The group successfully completed 40 hours of training during a 12-week program about a variety of horticultural topics including botany, plant propagation, entomology, pesticides and pest management, plant disease, soil and fertilizers, turfgrass management, vegetable gardening, tree fruits, small fruits, pruning, landscape design, woody ornamentals, indoor plants and herbaceous plants.
Master Gardeners help residents better understand horticultural and environmental issues through plant clinics, workshops, speaking engagements and gardening projects at schools, parks, public institutions, community organizations, and other locations throughout four counties (Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh and Summers).
Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener can call the local WVU Extension Office and ask to be included in future classes. Programs and activities offered by West Virginia University are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin.