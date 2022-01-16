The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will teach an online class via Zoom from March 3 to June 30. Classes will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
If the pandemic situation allows, some in-person workshops will be on pruning and plant propagation.
Topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management.
Teachers will include professors from WVU, WV Extension agents and Master Gardeners.
The West Virginia Extension Master Gardener Program is supported by WVU Extension Service.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.