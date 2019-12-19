The traditional Midnight Mass will be offered at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on US 60 West, White Sulphur Springs at 12:01 a.m. Christmas Day.
Other Masses scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the White Sulphur Springs church are 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
On Christmas Eve, Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Walnut Street at WV 63 West, at 6:30 p.m. and on the Christmas Day Mass will be at St. Louis, King of France, Mission at 11 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinton will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. with Sacred Heart Catholic Mission in Rainelle having Christmas Day Mass at 11:30 a.m.
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at Snowshoe will have the Catholic Christmas Eve Mass at 9 p.m. There will also be Christmas Masses at St. John Neumann in Marlinton and St. Mark, the Evangelist, in Bartow.
The public is welcome to all Christmas eve and Christmas Day Masses.