The Bluefield, WV. Mountaineer Marines Detachment #957 of the West Virginia Marine Corps League and the Appalachian Baseball League are sponsoring a “Christmas in July” Toys for Tots drive on Sunday, July 23.
The baseball teams Princeton Whistlepigs and Bluefield Ridge Runners will host the event with the Whistlepigs game beginning at 6 p.m. at Princeton High School and the Bluefield Ridge Runners game beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Bluefield City Park baseball field.
For additional information on the event, contact Rodney Mayberry, Marine Corps League Detachment #957, Mountaineer Marines, via rmayberry6591@gmail.com.
