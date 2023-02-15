With Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl behind us, it’s time to get back to normal. But not too normal, because this week’s column includes Fat Tuesday. No event column would be complete without a few ways to celebrate Mardi Gras, so let’s start with some of those.
If you are in Beckley on Feb. 21, there will be a Fat Tuesday Karaoke Party at The Mad Hatter. They start celebrating Mardi Gras at noon with $1 tacos, followed by drink specials beginning at 7 p.m. DJ CC starts spinning tunes at 8 p.m. for a full-blown New Orleans feel.
If you are celebrating in Fayetteville, the party at Maggie’s Pub starts at 5 p.m. Expect beads, masks, wild outfits, and anything else Mardi Gras-related at this shindig. They are even planning New Orleans-style food options with some signature drinks. Maggie’s says this one may go all night long and invites you to join the fun.
The City Limits Bar & Grill in Oak Hill will be hosting the Untrained Professionals on Fat Tuesday. This is their first show there and they will be on stage from 7 - 9 p.m. I have not had the chance to eat at the City Limits yet, but I have heard nothing but great things about the menu. If you have been by there, let me know what you ordered.
The Briergarten in Lewisburg is going all out as well. Besides the fantastic beer selection, they will be offering traditional muffulettas, king cake, and plenty of beads. The Briergarten is located at 121 Stratton Aly, and this Fat Tuesday fest is scheduled from 3 - 9 p.m.
l l l
Friday, Feb. 17, is loaded with entertainment opportunities. The Untrained Professionals are playing at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. Take in an amazing view of the New River Gorge and enjoy this talented duo from 6 - 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, another amazing duo will be in Mullens from 9 p.m. - midnight. Whiskey & Wine will be serving up their humor and music at the Rusted Musket. I have featured their menu in my column before, and if you haven’t tried it yet, this will be the perfect chance to do so.
If Friday finds you in Beckley, there are more than a few options for live entertainment. Thomas Danley will be playing at The Mad Hatter Club starting at 9 p.m. The bartenders there are always offering specials and it’s a great place to enjoy a show.
Shawn Benfield will be spending his Friday night at Calacino’s, and if you are looking for a delicious meal, you should do the same. Shawn hits the stage at 8 p.m. and I guarantee you will enjoy his show.
The Weathered Ground Brewery has a great Friday planned as well. Besides their amazing kitchen and award-winning beer, they have Emmalea Deal scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. I can’t imagine that anyone has ever left the WGB unimpressed, and this show will be no exception.
John Covey Cole will be playing in Lewisburg on Friday, Feb. 17. You can catch him on stage from 8 - 10 p.m. at Hill N Holler. If you aren’t familiar with this venue yet, put it on top of your to-do list.
l l l
Have you guys visited Gran Robbie’s in Ansted yet? If you haven’t, I suggest you do so as soon as you can. When you do, let me recommend that you try the Frittata Ciabatta. I love a delicious, toasted, buttery ciabatta bun, but I really never thought of them as “breakfasty” until now. Gran Robbie’s version is stuffed with an egg, bacon, spinach, onion, and a cheddar bake, so it’s actually perfect for any time of day. Jennifer Robinson, one of the owners, told me that it’s even better if you add their marinated tomatoes, and I wasn’t prepared to argue with her. They are located at 119 E. Main St. in Ansted and open at 8 a.m. Tuesday - Saturday.
l l l
Instead of just attending events, have you ever considered being part of one? You can get your chance on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. They will be holding a One Act Play Audition event from 5 - 8 p.m. There are three shows coming to the Playhouse between March and April, and you can be part of an amazing theater experience. There is zero practice or experience needed to participate; all you need to do is show up and show off! If you are interested in being part of a stage production, they would like to meet you as well, so get out there and dip your toe into a new world.
l l l
There’s lots going on out there this week. You can see live music on a stage, in a restaurant, or on the side of the New River Gorge. Wear a Mardi Gras mask and weigh yourself down with some beads. Go attend a play rehearsal, and who knows, I might be writing about you this summer. Shoot me an email if you have anything event-related you would like me to know about. I can be reached at events@register-herald.com, and otherwise, stay entertained!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.