charleston, w.va. – Marcy Nolan of Raleigh County received the Partner With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) movement in the state.
The award was presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on Sept. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Partner With Courage Award recognizes an individual who has partnered with West Virginia Child Advocacy Network and Child Advocacy Centers to aid in their service to children.
Nolan is the board president of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center serving Raleigh and Fayette counties. During her tenure, she has led a successful capital campaign for the center, raising nearly $400,000 in one year to purchase and remodel “Trudy’s House” – the historic home that Just For Kids has named in honor of the late Trudy Laurenson, mother of the CAC movement in West Virginia.
“I am honored to receive this award, but it is truly for many more than it is for me,” Nolan said. “It is for the amazing community who has had the courage to partner with our Board of Directors to help Just For Kids become a beacon on the hill where we work together to change the conversation about child sexual abuse.”
