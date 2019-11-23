washington, d.c. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) congratulated Sharon Rockefeller, a renowned champion of the arts, a generous supporter of charity, a pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy and former first lady of West Virginia, on being awarded a 2019 National Medal of Arts.
The National Medal of Arts is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who are deserving of special recognition for their contribution to arts in the United States.
“I’d like to congratulate Sharon Rockefeller on being awarded a 2019 National Medal of Arts. It is great to see such an accomplished West Virginian recognized for her incredible work in the arts. From promoting the Public Broadcasting Service during her tenure as first lady of West Virginia to serving as the Chairperson of the National Gallery of Art, Sharon has always been the best at anything she’s championed. Sharon’s accomplishments represent the dedication all West Virginians have towards bettering their communities and she makes every West Virginian proud. I am so proud to call Sharon and Jay my friends, and remain thankful for their dedicated service to our state and nation.” said Senator Manchin.