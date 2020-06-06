Kabrea James tries not to watch the videos but says they’re hard to miss.
“I kind of see the caption and get a gist of what took place,” she said. “It can be very traumatic when you keep seeing that kind of thing every couple of months.”
She hasn’t seen the latest video either. A few different versions — new angles — have emerged since the initial recordings of George Floyd’s May 25 confrontation with Minneapolis Police.
It was those 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the final moments of Floyd’s life — during which now fired police officer Derek Chauvin held Floyd face-down with his knee on his neck while he begged for mercy, air and his mother that have sparked national debates, protests and riots across the country and even the globe.
James might not have seen the latest video, but she knows what happened.
She’s just 25 years old, but the Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University graduate has already attended a lifetime of protests.
“I go because someone has to show up and be a visual representation that there is a problem,” she says of the 2015 peaceful protest for St. Louis teenager Michael Brown, the 2016 protest for Minnesota man Philando Castile and the ongoing protest for Floyd.
“Even if you’re alone protesting, you’re making yourself visible in the name of an issue.”
James, who is self-employed and travels between High Point, N.C., and Beckley, has watched as protests turned to riots, with looting and fires in major cities across the country, but so far in West Virginia protests have remained peaceful.
And though she says she doesn’t endorse the riots she’s seen in other places, she says she understands them.
“I know there’s rage at this point,” she says. “I don’t like to tell people how they should place that rage. I don’t necessarily condone it, but I feel that rage that they feel. I just think it needs to be placed somewhere else that’s more effective for us moving forward.”
Understanding the rage
Brian Brown understands that rage, too.
The 44-year-old Beckley native and local Realtor says he’s experienced, first-hand, racial profiling by law enforcement.
“It used to happen a lot more when I was younger,” Brown says of police pulling him over for no reason other than what he says is the color of his skin. “Now that I’m in my 40s and more people are familiar with me in the local community, it doesn’t tend to be as much of an issue."
He says that changes a bit when he’s in rural areas though.
“When I’m a black guy they’re not familiar with, they tend to want to know why I’m in the community. So, I get pulled over.
“Driving While Black.”
Like James, Brown says “nobody likes to see rioting and looting,” but adds “it’s the release of the collective frustration of the community.”
But regardless of what shape the protests take, Brown says people always find flaws with them and ultimately largely ignore the message.
“When (Colin) Kaepernick took a knee, people took a stance against that,” he says. “That was a different way to protest. That was peaceful and it was ignored. Now it’s an uprising and there’s a problem with that, too.
“In essence, there’s always going to be a problem with the way that we protest because America fundamentally doesn’t want to deal with the problem of race and how it’s disregarded and disrespected black people for the last 400 years.”
But with the events of the past two weeks, both James and Brown say they’re cautiously hopeful — yet not quite optimistic — with the attention and even the unity Floyd’s death has garnered.
However, they say it’s not enough.
“It’s great we’re coming together,” James says. “Now we need to start talking. We need to start communication about ‘what now’ that we are together.”
Sweeping changes required
Retired Beckley Police Capt. Cedric Robertson agrees that no changes will come without open communication.
Robertson retired as chief of detectives in 2006 after 32 years with the department, served eight years on the Beckley Common Council — Beckley’s only African American councilman-at-large — and is now one of the nine members of the West Virginia Parole Board.
Although the majority of his adult life was spent in law enforcement, he says he believes sweeping changes to the profession are required.
“There needs to be police reform or legislation from the national level to hold police officers to a higher standard to make sure those hired go through extreme screening or vetting,” he said. “I think not only that, but when a complaint is filed against a police officer, whether frivolous or not, it needs to be investigated by internal affairs and, if it’s serious, by another agency.
“…We run into situations where a police officer is terminated from a police department and the next thing we know he is at another police department,” he said of another issue he believes needs addressed.
And, in instances such as “driving while black” as Brown described, Robertson says racial profiling needs to end everywhere.
“Everybody needs to be treated equally,” he said. “I always treated people the way I would want to be treated, with kindness and with compassion. Whether I was arresting the person or not.”
Robertson says he worked hard to develop relationships within the communities as a young police officer. He says those relationships are important.
“Police officers in general need to get to know their community,” he said. “When I first started, I would go to the playgrounds when I was in uniform and play basketball with the kids. I think that creates a relationship and a memory the child will never forget.”
He says he’s written letters to both U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in the wake of Floyd’s death, but hasn’t received a return call or acknowledgement of receipt yet.
“I wanted to share my concerns as an African American retired police officer,” he said. ”Just share what I think may help, which is some sort of united police reform.”
He says it’s been difficult to watch the violent riots, with which he disagrees, but, like Brown and James, he understands the frustration.
It was difficult for him to watch the video of Floyd’s death, too.
“It’s very hurtful,” he says. “It brought tears to my eyes. Especially when he said he can’t breathe and he’s calling for his mommy. It was very, very hurtful.”
He goes back to policy changes and reform and says more diversity is needed in all areas of life.
“This country is divided now,” he says. “I would like to see our president try, or attempt to try, to bring our country back together. I know it’s going to be hard, but we need more diversity in this country. We need representation of color in all parts of government. We (African Americans) have knowledge. Give us an opportunity. We want the same opportunities as anyone else.”
One generation to the next
That’s a struggle 85-year-old Beckley native Madrith Chambers has experienced, too.
Chambers also served on the Beckley Common Council as well as the Beckley Human Rights Commission.
In fact, Chambers filed, and won, a federal racial discrimination lawsuit against the Social Security Administration, the same agency from which she later retired.
“If you don’t see my face and you think my credentials are good, I should be hired,” she said.
Chambers, who graduated from the segregated Stratton High School and was a student at the traditionally black Bluefield State College when the first white students attended in 1955, hasn’t seen the latest viral video either — she lost her sight about 10 years ago.
She has, however, heard the audio. And she’s heard the sounds of the protests and the riots. Chambers keeps her TV tuned into news channels.
“Repetitive racism is what It is,” Chambers said. “People of color have had enough. It’s gone too far. If we don’t act now, it’s just going to keep continuing from one generation to the next.”
Although Chambers experienced discrimination on the job, she describes her childhood and her life in Beckley with fondness.
She knows racial tension existed, but she says she didn’t see much of it growing up as she stayed in the “black” part of town.
“I was in a black neighborhood and I still live in a little black neighborhood here,” she says. “I tell people they’ve got gated communities now. A gated community is nothing new to me.
“I had a front gate and a back gate, and I couldn’t go out either one of them.”
But though she says she has enjoyed her life and has experienced success, she says she’s disappointed in the state of the world.
“I had begun to think things were going to look up in 1955,” she says of integration and advancements in the Civil Rights Movement that brought the Civil RIghts Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act a year later. “I had thought they were going to get better, but they have not.”
“I never thought racism would be on the rise again.”
Pressing for reform
Nearly two weeks since Floyd’s death, with two of his public memorial services complete, many across the nation continue to protest.
But Robertson, Chambers and James say it will all be for naught without reform.
And before that happens, they say conversations need to begin.
“People need to talk about this whether it’s uncomfortable or not,” Robertson says. “People need to talk about race relations.”
James says law enforcement and the public at large have to acknowledge that there is a problem.
“I’m not saying that it’s rampant, but to say that it’s a solitary event is a little dismissive against those who have experienced it,” she says.
Brown agrees.
“There has to be acknowledgement,” he says. “George Floyd is just this news cycle’s face of the same problem over and over again. There’s a vigil, there’s a march, there’s a protest, there’s a news cycle and everybody’s writing about it and talking about it. Then it goes away and then there’s a next time and we go through the same thing over and over again.
“But what policy changes have there been? What initiatives have started? What advisory councils have been created? None of those things have been done.
“None.”
Brown tells a story of an early 1900s flood in the Netherlands.
“They went to great lengths to build the greatest levee system the world had ever known so that this would never happen to its citizens again,” he says. “So, where’s our levee system?
“I want to see America build a levee system to protect black people.”
