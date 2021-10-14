Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Jan. 25, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Recently, I’ve been reminded of how important the “connectors” are in our lives. Those precious lines of communication that keep us on track.
Clocks keep us connected to times and schedules, important meetings and “together” time with those we love.
Dates connect us to important occasions — doctors’ appointments, birthdays, anniversaries, business lunches, holidays, family celebrations.
Days of the week link us to opportunities for worship, work, getting chores done around the house, sports events and leisure time.
Despite the interruptions, cell phones have become vital connectors, keeping us in touch with family members, work associates, long-distance friends and relatives and just about everyone with whom we need to speak at a given time.
And what did we ever do without e-mail and text messaging? How nice to be able to keep in touch quickly with someone with just a few taps on a keyboard.
All of these wonderful mechanisms serve as bridges linking us across miles or an office complex.
Yet, there is a much more important connector I rely on every day. Prayer.
I admit I used to be one of those people who rely on what some call “flash prayers.” I shot up a quick request when a need arose, when I was frightened or overwhelmed or when I just wanted something.
Over time, I’ve come to value the importance of intentional, concentrated times of prayer. Oh, I still send up plenty of those flash prayers, but I’ve learned to link all of my other connections to that one still time at the beginning of the day when I seek wisdom and direction from above.
I’ve found the best place to begin is with thanksgiving — acknowledging all the blessings and benefits of life I’ve been given. Taking time to list specific things — such as eyesight, hearing, taste, touch, smell, the ability to walk and talk, the ability to hold down a job, drive, manage household tasks — gets me out of the self-pity track pretty quickly.
I ask for guidance throughout the events of the day and for wisdom and discernment in setting priorities. I ask for forgiveness for things that come to mind, and I ask for strength to overcome character flaws.
I ask, above all, for a refilling of God’s love in my heart so that I will treat others with respect, compassion, patience and perseverance.
After all, if I want to be connected in a right relationship to God, I have to be willing to live in a right relationship with others.
For me, it’s vital to make the right connection before I attempt to make any others.