Over the past few months, I’ve gotten a lot of reminders of all of the things I used to do, courtesy of the daily “Memories” updates on Facebook.
Here are a few examples:
In late March, I was reminded of a 2018 trip to New Orleans. In June, it was a 2017 visit to Atlanta to watch the Braves play. There was also a 2019 New Kids on the Block concert in Columbus. (I know what you’re thinking. I can hear your judgment and I probably don’t like all of your music either.)
There have been memories of the beach, trips to New York City and Chicago, visits with family far away, nights out for food or drinks with friends, posts about movies and even a post about Walmart.
Yes, I had a Facebook memory about Walmart.
Apparently, I frequented the store so often when I left one evening, the cashier said, “See you tomorrow.”
I’ve been in Walmart twice since March.
Of all the memories the social media giant has chosen to hit me with since the onslaught of Covid-19, I think that one, at least for me, has probably been the most telling of how things have changed.
Now I’m getting memories from the State Fair of West Virginia.
You probably know this should have been fair week.
I’ve covered nearly every day of the fair for the past seven years, and I seem to have updated Facebook, at some point, almost every day because I’m getting reminders of what I ate, whom I talked to and just how much it rained each day.
(FYI, judging by our current weather, contrary to popular belief, it’s not the fair that brings the rain, it’s just Mother Nature.)
I meet each of these memories with a smile and also a bit of sadness, as most of these are things we can’t do right now.
Sometimes, when the news is at its bleakest, it’s easy to wonder when we might ever do some of those things again.
I hadn’t yet made summer vacation plans when the world turned upside down, so I didn’t have to cancel anything because of Covid.
I think we would have gone back to Atlanta and probably to the beach, too.
Instead, we sit in the middle of August and all of my vacation days are untouched.
What will Facebook memories show from 2020?
It won’t all be great, that’s for sure.
But there will be some good memories.
I made some this week when I took a solo trip to Droop Mountain State Park and then walked along the Greenbrier River Trail.
I realize those destinations aren’t the beach or New York City. They’re not watching Freddie Freeman hit a home run.
In a strange way, they were — for a moment — a little better.
As I drove to the lookout tower at Droop, I stopped my car for two young deer, unbothered by my sudden appearance. Their mom, very much bothered by my appearance, looked on from a safe distance.
For a moment, the world seemed unchanged.
And in some ways, the world is unchanged.
On my way back, I passed by Dave Joyce selling hot dogs at the old Renick School. I interviewed him two years ago. It was nice to see him just where I left him.
The same goes for the river, too.
The trail was just as peaceful as I remembered. The flowers growing alongside the trail were just as beautiful and the gnats came out to greet me, causing me to smack myself in the forehead with my cell phone.
It was just like old times.
● ● ●
I read a quote today from playwright Tennessee Williams.
“Has it ever struck you that life is all memory, except for the one present moment that goes by you so quick you hardly catch it going?”
That’s so true.
I know we all talk about this year being one long March or April, but it’s really not.
Believe it or not, 2020 has just 366 days — it’s a leap year, so there’s an extra day.
Eventually, the calendar will change and 2021 will arrive.
None of us know what that will bring, but if Facebook hasn’t been swallowed up by the next big thing by then, we’ll start to see a new round of memories.
I don’t know what you’ve done up to now, but there’s still time to enjoy yourself.
There might not be a fair, but the cinnamon roll people are set up near the fairgrounds through the end of the week. How can you resist that?
Try to make the best of it.
Even if you don’t tell Facebook about it — especially if you don’t tell Facebook about it — you’ll be glad you did.
Be safe!
