Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops Series features a new leather class with Luke Davis where students will learn to cut, stamp, punch and sew leather to create their choice of a custom folding wallet or checkbook cover.
No experience is necessary and all materials are provided.
The class is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is $55 for members, $65 for nonmembers. Class size is limited, and students must be 14 years of age or older.
Luke Davis lives in Clintonville, W.Va. He has decades of experience, having worked with leather since the early 1970’s.
