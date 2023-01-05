For 92 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas every year. Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2022, similar to last year. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund awarded $38,000 in grants to 18 local charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations will offset the costs of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
For Amber, Christy, Crystal, Erik, Ian, Jenna, Noah, Sean, Tiffany, Trina & Tucker - $150
Robert and Mary Ann Eccles - $50
Brett and Melanie Eckley - $259.92
Robert and Ellen File in honor of Sarah, Lindsay and Laura - $200
Bruce and Patty Greene of District Heights, Md., in loving memory of Ira Greene, Norma Greene, Mary “Nana” Shue and Baby Victoria - $100
Judy Ragland in memory of Ned “Buzz” Ragland, Jr. - $200
Rock Lick Freewill Baptist Church - $200
Beth Swallow in memory of Maggie Scruggs Larkin - $31.46
Meredith Tucker in memory of her husband Thomas Tucker - $50
Ann Worley in memory of husband Terry Worley and parents Bob & Sookie Wilson - $200
Today’s total: $1,441.38
Total to date: $12,230.40
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
C/O Beckley Area Foundation
1210 S. Kanawha St.
Beckley, WV 25801
