For 92 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas. Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most.
Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2022, similar to last year. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund awarded $38,000 in grants to 18 local charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations will offset the costs of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund were:
• Anonymous — $50
• Vickie Bandy in memory of Eugene Bandy and the Men’s Bible Class of Welcome Baptist Church — $26.27
• John & Ginny Beasley for Delany, Evan, Parker and Sadie — $104.15
• Bethlehem Chapter #71 — $50
• Tom & Sherry Cushman — $500
• Linda Day in loving memory of her husband Kenneth Day Sr. — $50
• Margaret Datsko — $150
• Dawn and Beth Dayton in memory of niece Amy Dayton, brothers Terry and Gary Dayton, and parents Donald and Anna Lee Dayton — $50
• Ned and Susan Payne — $104.15
• Maggie Larkin and family — $100
• Nora Lester in memory of Bob Lester — $50
• James Lilly in memory of Janette Lilly — $100
• Isabelle McClure in memory of grandson Nicholas — $25
• Richard Reed — $50
• Anwar Siddiqi — $104.15
• Karen Thomas — $100
• Scott Toler in memory of grandparents Ira Toler Jr. and Wandel Morgan — $200
• Debra Voloski in memory of son Joe M. Voloski II — $50
• Tracy and Janie Webber — $100
• Byrd E. White in memory of Andi White — $100
• Douglas Willis — $200
Today’s total: $ 2,263.72
Total to date: $10,789.02
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
C/O Beckley Area Foundation
1210 South Kanawha Street
Beckley, WV 25801
