For 92 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas every year. Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most.
Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2022, similar to last year. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund awarded $38,000 in grants to 18 local charitable organizations that give out toys, coats, and the like to children. Monetary donations will offset the costs of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Anonymous – jar of pennies
Anonymous — $35
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $104.15
Anonymous — $350
James and Ellen Anderson in honor of their great-grandchildren: Noelle, Sophie, Samantha, Jillian, Avery, Elliot and Oliver — $70
Dr. George Arnold in memory of his wife, Connie Kish Arnold; her parents Alexander Thomas Kish and Eve Quesenberry Kish; his parents George T. Arnold and Cris Nunn Arnold; and his brother, John R. “Pete” Arnold — $150
Nancy Athey in memory of Jesse Athey — $100
J.C. and Sharon Barber — $100
Tony and Aneta Bazzie in honor of their grandchildren: Lexi, Alyssa & Emily — $25
Beckley Bunco Babes — $84
Kathy Buchanan in honor of Brad and Sherry Scott — $100
Calfee Funeral Home — $150
Geneva Clyburn — $25
James and Marcella Cook — $50
Crab Orchard MacArthur Lions Club — $100
John and Lee File in honor of their grandchildren: Claire, Chloe and Lilly — $100
William H. File III — $300
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Gray — $50
Clark and Beatrice Higginbotham — $50
Tom Jarrett — $5,000
Patty Johnston and Larry Frail in memory of Pat and Harold Johnston and in honor of their granddaughter Lillian Coyle — $259.92
Gunner, Luke, and Langston in honor of Jesus’ birthday — $40
Alma Lowry in memory of Jim Lowery — $25
Joyce Maynor, Beckley, and Chris, Brittany and Ansley Fortier of Oakton, Va., in loving memory of Roger and Callyn Maynor — $100
Jeanie Moore and kids in memory of Darrell Moore — $30
Jerry and Coleen Redden — $5
Andrew and Stephanie Moscarito — $100
Lynn and Bill O’Brien in honor of their grandchildren: Taylor, Bella, Kinsey, Eli and Dayton — $100
Mike Slade — $52.23
James and Mary Smith in loving memory of Park Fox — $100
Chris, Stephanie, Kaitlyn and Haley Snead in honor of our grandparents: Dr. and Mrs. Paul Vaughan and Betty Phillips — $100
Eddie and Theresa Stafford in honor of our grandsons: Luke, Dillon, Levi, Jaxon and Zach — $75
Maggie L. Walker Temple #738 — $25
Wickline Insurance, Inc. — $200
Jim and Vicki Wilson in honor of Brad & Sherry Scott — $100
Mike and Delores Vaughan in memory of Dr. Paul E. And Madalene M. Vaughan — $100
Dwight & Karen Zutaut in memory of their son Matthew Dwight Zutaut — $25
Total to date: $8,525.30
Anyone interested in donating to Mac’s Toy Fund may mail contributions to 1210 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801, with Mac’s Toy Fund in the memo. Donations can also be made online at bafwv.org.
