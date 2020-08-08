Mac's Toy Fund adjusts to pandemic to carry on

Covid-19 continues to disrupt lives and events. And although it’s still nearly five months away, Mac’s Toy Fund's annual toy distribution will undergo major changes in this the 90th edition of the toy distribution.
“At its heart, Mac’s is the ultimate event for which social distancing is impossible,” said Dawn A. Dayton, Mac’s president.
Mac’s brings hundreds of children and their parents together each year to walk through lines at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, all accomplished in four to five hours. To maintain efficiency, the line of recipients is continuous and dozens of volunteers accompany them to help them with their selections.
“We had to figure out another way,” Dayton said.
Vice President Pete Torrico came up with the idea that, rather than buy toys to distribute, this year, Mac’s will offer grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children.
“We are really saddened that we won’t be able to see the smiling faces of the kids as they pick out the perfect toy,” said Dayton.
Organizations in Raleigh County that meet the criterion of providing children with gifts are invited to a meeting Thursday. Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. at the Dream Center behind the Church of God Family Worship Center on Pinewood Drive.
The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15 and decisions will be made by Oct. 1.
The grant application will also be available on the Beckley Area Foundation’s website, bafwv.org.
Covid has forced Mac’s to make other changes, as well.
The fund will not accept donations of used toys, not only because of the virus but also because it lost its storage/work area with the closure of BJW Printing.
The fund will continue to accept monetary donations. They can be sent to Mac’s Toy Fund, 5112 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Online donations can be made at PayPal.com/macstoyfund.
For information, call 304-222-4972.