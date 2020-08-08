Mac's Toy Fund adjusts to pandemic to carry on

Dawn Dayton, Mac’s Toy Fund president, said she had no idea how many volunteers were actually present for the 89th annual Mac’s Toy Fund distribution party Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center but noted that it was in the hundreds. In addition to those present, Dayton said none of this would have been possible without the help of the countless people from church organizations, schools and businesses who donated funds as well as gifts. Pictured in the top photo, volunteer Kyle Viars hauls a box full of toys out of the Convention Center to a waiting vehicle during the event. In the bottom left photo, a festive Paige Powers carries boxes of gifts as people pick them out. In the bottom right photo, antler-clad volunteers Ashlyn Barnett, right, and Amelia Westfall work together to carry boxes of gifts. (Register-Herald file photo)