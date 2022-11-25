Continuing a 92-year tradition, Mac's Toy Fund has gifted children in Raleigh County a merrier Christmas.
With the onset of the pandemic, the fund switched from an annual in-person distribution to a grant program for charities that serve children.
This year, Mac's has awarded $38,000 in grants to 18 local charities for Christmas parties and related activities.
As part of the tradition that began in 1930, Thanksgiving weekend serves as the kickoff of Mac's fundraising campaign. For 92 years, people from Beckley, southern West Virginia and around the region have donated to the fund, which helps provide a happier holiday season for hundreds of children.
Despite changes over the last couple of years, Mac's is still dependent on the generosity of donors who make the fund part of their own holiday traditions.
"Kids don't differentiate about whether there is upheaval in the world,” said Dawn A. Dayton, Toy Fund president and former managing editor of The Register-Herald. "They just know it's Christmas and they hope that Santa won't pass them over.
"Mac's helps to keep that hope alive," Dayton said.
As always, donations are tax-deductible.
Those who donate should take note of a new address to which to send funds. That address is:
Beckley Area Foundation
1210 S. Kanawha St.
Beckley, WV 25801
