In 1930, when Mac McDowell, editor of the then Beckley Post-Herald, reached out to his readers and requested funds to purchase Christmas gifts for children in need, he received about $100, a handsome sum in those days.
Since then, his compassion for the community has been morphed into an organization known as Mac’s Toy Fund, which touches the lives of thousands of families each year during Christmastime.
While much about Mac’s Toy Fund has changed, the one thing that hasn’t is the smiling faces of the boys and girls as they ride off on new bikes or hug a new doll or simply survey the abundance of toys carefully laid out by volunteers.
Those smiles filled the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday as part of the 89th annual Mac’s Toy Fund distribution event, which provides toys, bikes, coats, hats and more to children ages birth through 12.
Prior to the event, Dawn Dayton, president of the organization, said roughly 6,200 tickets were distributed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to qualifying families in Raleigh County.
Dayton, former managing editor of The Register-Herald, said it is heartwarming to see all of the volunteers who are participating for the first time as well as the ones who have come back year after year.
She said some have even been moved to tears following the thanks from recipients who know that their children would not be getting anything for Christmas if not for Mac’s Toy Fund.
“These may not be the necessities of life that they are getting here but they are necessities for the spirit and it just does you good to see it,” Dayton said.
Dayton said every ticket provides a child with a new toy or bike, one used toy, a coat, gloves, a warm hat and a bag of fruit.
Michael Thomas, 10, of Mount Hope carefully sifted through the stack of new and used toys searching for his perfect Christmas gift.
Unsure exactly what he was looking for, Michael, proving wise beyond his years, said he was “looking for something that would last a really long time.”
His mother, Gail Thomas, said she could not be more thankful for Mac’s Toy Fund.
“I’m in between jobs right now and this was a big help,” she said. “I know that there are a lot of people out there that are worse off than I am, but even just being able to pick out one toy, it’s amazing.”
Thomas said she has been a recipient of the kindness and generosity offered by Mac’s Toy Fund in years past but this is the first year she has brought her son to the distribution event to pick out his own toys.
Assisting the Thomas family during the event was Justin Dalrymple, 31, of Beckley. As a first-time volunteer at the event, Dalrymple said he was overwhelmed by how much people were willing to give.
“It’s freakin' awesome,” he said. “It gives you hope in humanity again that there are good people out there... All these kids getting stuff they don’t normally get and people coming together, that’s what it’s all about.”
Dalrymple said he has also assisted with putting together new bikes, repairing used bikes and helping string white icicle lights that encircled the interior of the Convention Center.
In addition to the hanging lights that helped in creating a Christmas-like atmosphere, families were also greeted by both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as well as treated to a range of Christmas songs played on the piano by a volunteer.
Dayton said she had no idea how many volunteers were actually present Saturday but noted that it was in the hundreds.
In addition to those present, Dayton said none of this would have been possible without the help of the countless people from church organizations, schools and businesses who donated funds as well as gifts.
“We are a totally volunteer organization; nobody gets anything but a blessing of the heart,” she said
How to donate
Mac’s Toy Fund President Dawn Dayton said the organization still needs monetary donations to cover the cost of Saturday’s event.
Donations can be mailed to PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802.
They can also be done online at PayPal.me/maxtoysfund.
Additional monetary donations can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive or at The Register-Herald at 801 N. Kanawha St.
Dayton said the monetary donations are accepted year-round but used toys are typically only accepted in the month prior to the event.