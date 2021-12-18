West Virginia is not yet reporting widespread evidence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in daily statistics tallied by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), but it is here – an unvaccinated person in Marion County was the first as reported Friday – and, if it holds true to the form that it has established in other states and countries, it will spread widely and quickly.
Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that of American adults who are fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster shot, about 30 percent have received one. In West Virginia, the turnout is a tad better – 31.3 percent. Among all Americans, 17.6 percent have received a booster. That is slightly ahead of the rate in the Mountain State where 15.9 percent – or 285,178 people of the 1,792,147 total population – have received a booster.
Overall, the state’s vaccination rate of 50.8 percent, according to the DHHR’s Saturday report, lags the nation’s mark of 61.3 percent.
In other words, the state is exposed. And recent evidence suggests we are in the early stages of yet another surge – even without the influence of Omnicron.
On Saturday, the DHR reported 9,237 active cases of Covid-19 in the state, the highest that number has been since Oct. 16 when there were 9,615 cases. It was also the fifteenth consecutive day that the number was higher than 8,000.
The recent low? That would be 4,501 – on Thanksgiving Day, the first of the three winter holidays that experts told us would likely fuel another surge of cases.
The trend is playing out regionally, too, as active cases in the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market was up 120 in a day to 1,936 in the Saturday report. Over the past two days, the number is up 256 cases, or 15.2 percent, and up 683, or 54.5 percent, since Thanksgiving eve.
In Raleigh County, the region’s most populous county, active cases were up 26 to 476. On the other end of the measuring stick, Summers County added one case in the Saturday report, now with a total of 50 active cases.
Other DHHR statistics continued to move sideways if not slightly up. Hospitalizations were up nine to 631 and the number of patients being treated in intensive care units were up, too, from 197 to 204. Patients on a ventilator were down by three to 112.
While the DHHR no longer reports Covid-related deaths on weekends, it did report 22 such deaths on Friday from the previous 24 hours.
In the Saturday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 47-year-old male from Hardy County, an 83-year-old female from Monroe County, a 59-year-old male from Putnam County, a 72-year-old female from Brooke County, a 52-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year-old male from Harrison County, an 89-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Brooke County, a 61-year-old female from Cabell County, a 62-year-old male from Brooke County, an 82-year-old female from Jackson County, a 60-year-old male from Ohio County, a 56-year-old female from Jackson County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, an 89-year-old male from Randolph County, a 54-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 58-year-old male from Lewis County.
– J. Damon Cain