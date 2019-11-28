Mac's Toy Fund again taking steps to ensure children have a Merry Christmas

What are you giving thanks for today? Certainly for your family and loved ones. Your home, your job, your health. Each of us has our list of blessings for which we give thanks.
But as you sit down at your table of bounty today, there are thousands of others who won’t have a festive Thanksgiving dinner. And as the holiday season progresses toward Christmas, many among those thousands — parents and their children — will be wondering if there will be presents under their tree.
There is help out there for these folks, including one that has provided aid for 89 years now.
Mac’s Toy Fund gives new and used toys, bikes and coats to Raleigh County children ages 1 to 12 whose parents receive assistance from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Mac’s was organized in 1930 by Ted “Mac” McDowell who was the editor of the Beckley Post Herald at the time. Mac was concerned that in early year of the Great Depression that too many children would be without presents that Christmas. And so he urged readers of his newspaper column to give what they could so he and friends could purchase small gifts for these youngsters.
Newspaper readers responded then and they have continued to give throughout the decades that have followed.
In addition to monetary donations, which Mac’s uses to purchase new toys, coats and fruit to be given out at its annual distribution event, the organization also asks for donations of good used toys and bicycles. Crews of volunteers spend many hours cleaning and refurbishing the toys, dolls and bikes.
Anyone who would like to donate toys can take them to BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive (across from Little Caesar’s Pizza) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Used bicycles can be dropped off at Beckley Fire Station No.3 on Eisenhower Drive. There is a special need right now for used bikes.
As always, Mac’s welcomes monetary donations. New to this year is the option to donate online via PayPal. Simply go to PayPal.Me/macstoyfund.
Monetary donations received to date are from:
R.J.Reynolds, $1,045
Ned and Judy Ragland of Daniels, in honor of Ted McDowll and in memory of Nedd and Pauline Ragland and Clarence and Sarah Kesler, $500
Andrew Moscarito of Beaver, $100
Lana Hypes of Daniels, $100
Arnett and Karen McBride of Jumping Branch, $100
Little General Store Inc., $1,000
P.H. And Sharon Calfee of Beckley, $150
Dwight and Karen Zutaut of Peterstown, in memory of son Matthew who died at age 4 in 1986, $25
Charlie and Patricia Gail Williamson Fund of the Beckley Area Foundation, $2,000
FredFerri of Oak Hill, $10
Calfee Funeral Home, Beckley, $100
Lucy Bone of Beckley, $50
Dr. George T. Arnold of Lancaster, S.C., in memory of wife Connie Kish Arnold; her parents, Alex Thomas and Eve Quesenberry Kish; his parents, George and Chris Arnold; and his brother John “Pete” Arnold, $150; “Appreciate all the good work you do year after year.”
Pendleton Community Bank (formerly Bank of Mount Hope), $300
Joe and Debra Voloski of Mount Hope, in memory of John M. Voloski, $50
Memorial Baptist Church of Beckley, Outreach Sunday School Class, $100
Elizabeth Lansford of Beckley, $50
Jim and Ellen Anderson of Ghent, in honor of grandchildren Noelle, Sophie, Samantha, Jillian, Avery and Elliot, $60; “Thank you for all your hard work.”
Today;s total: $5.930
Total to date: $5,930
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
PO Box 2398
Beckley, WV 25801
Online donations can be made at:
PayPal.Me/macstoyfund.