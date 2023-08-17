Before 2020, Mac’s Toy Fund conducted an annual distribution event, where new and used toys, bicycles, and coats were provided to eligible children in Raleigh County.
When the pandemic emerged, officials at Mac’s made the strategic decision to shift their approach, transitioning toward awarding grants to eligible charitable organizations.
The program will consider grant requests of up to $5,000 from organizations that meet the following criteria:
- Hold a nonprofit designation under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or are categorized as a public institution, school or church.
- Operate within Raleigh County.
- Carry out projects that directly benefit low-income children in Raleigh County, with a specific focus on Christmas-related initiatives.
The application deadline is Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. To learn more and apply, please visit the BAF website at www.bafwv.org. Navigate to the Mac’s Toy Fund page under the “Grants” section.
One constant aspect of Mac’s Toy Fund is the ongoing need for monetary donations to sustain the organization. Established in 1930 by Ted “Mac” McDowell, the editor of the Beckley Post Herald, Mac’s Toy Fund’s endurance throughout the years is a testament to the continual care and loyalty of Beckley Register-Herald readers.
Monetary contributions can be sent throughout the year, particularly leading up to the Christmas season, by mailing them to 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.
To donate to the annual toy distribution, please make a check out to “Mac’s Toy Fund.” If you would like to donate to the Mac’s Toy Fund Endowment, please make the check out to “Beckley Area Foundation” with Mac’s Toy Fund in the memo.
