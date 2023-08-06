Ludacris will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the State Fair.
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” All of these records were accompanied by videos that demonstrated Bridges’ far-reaching imagination and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.
Ludacris has made a transition to acting, including the fan favorite role of “Tej” in Universal Pictures’ box office phenomenon “Fast & Furious” franchise, where he was introduced for the first time in 2003 in “2 Fast 2 Furious.” He reprised his role of “Tej” for the seventh time in “Fast X,” which released May 20.
His other notable feature film credits include Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy “New Year’s Eve,” Ivan Reitman’s romantic comedy “No Strings Attached,” Paul Higgin’s “Crash,” which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, and “Hustle & Flow,” which earned Bridges a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. As a father of four girls, his latest ventures include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called KidNation.
In addition, Bridges created the animated series “Karma’s World,” which launched in the Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix, received two NAACP Award nominations and was picked up for a third season. The series for children ages 6-9 is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world — originally inspired by Chris’s oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment in 2009.
Ludacris is also enjoying success outside of entertainment. One of his most successful ventures includes opening his long-anticipated restaurant Chicken-n-Beer at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.
He also started The Ludacris Foundation in 2001. The philanthropic effort focuses on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta and has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.
