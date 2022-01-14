Ahh, the new year has finally arrived. Like most people, I take the month of January as a time to reflect on the year past and plan and set goals and intentions for the year ahead. One tradition that my family and I carry out every year when Jan. 1 comes around is eating black-eyed peas. We believe it brings us good luck for the new year.
A meal that was once thought of as food for poor people, and only fed to the enslaved, black-eyed peas are now eaten around the world on New Year’s Day as they are thought to symbolize good luck and prosperity. Though no one knows for sure where this good-luck theory came from, there have been a couple ideas. Some say that these Southern staples were being eaten on Jan. 1, 1863, the day the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. Others believe that they brought good luck to the Confederate and Union soldiers during the Civil War, as they helped them survive the harsh winters.
Now, when I indulge in this symbolic tradition on the first of the year, it’s safe to say that my stakes for good luck aren’t quite that high, but I do believe that if they helped the Union soldiers make it through the long, war-ridden winters, they are bound to bring me at least a bit of warmth and good fortune in the year ahead.
The most common way to eat these lucky legumes way back then was with rice and pork, and that is still the way a lot of people like to enjoy them today. I, for one, almost always enjoy them plain with just a dash of soy sauce and, maybe, if I’m feeling fancy, a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. I also really like pairing this scrumptious umami bowl of luck with a slice of cornbread or some cooked collard greens.
I believe in the long-standing theory that the black-eyed peas represent coins, the cornbread represents gold, and the greens represent paper money. In my house, this special dinner is best served among laughing family, with begging dogs, and in front of a crackling fire.
Whatever your New Year’s traditions may be, I hope they bring you a safe and happy 2022 full of love, luck, and good health.
