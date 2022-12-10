I often joke that a duck is my spirit animal, calm and unruffled on the surface, but frantically paddling beneath, which has made our newest fundraising event, our Rubber Duck Polar Pluck, even more fun.
2021 was the inaugural year for our United Way of Southern West Virginia Rubber Ducky Dash, scheduled in the time frame traditionally set for Dancing with the Stars. Hosted on-site at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, it was great fun on a beautiful summer weekend.
With many Covid concerns and restrictions lifted in 2022, Dancing with the Stars returned and United Way of Southern West Virginia pivoted the successful Ducky Dash to a winter event, the Rubber Duck Polar Pluck. Five thousand rubber ducks will make their way to the office of United Way of Southern West Virginia on Dec. 31, and one lucky duck will be the winner of $4,000. Duck adoptions are available at $5 per duck or $100 for 25 ducks, which offers five additional chances to win. Each duck adopter is associated with a tagged duck adoptee, and when the winning duck is plucked from the pile on the 31st, we will have a local winner who can start 2023 with 4,000 extra dollars in their budget. So, on Dec. 31, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, and you’ve adopted a duck, you could be the winner!
It’s as easy as duck soup! Get your ducks in a row and visit rubberduckydash.com to adopt ducks for your chance to win. Five dollars may seem like water off a duck’s back in addressing the needs of our community, but every dollar counts and collectively each dollar, five dollars, or one hundred dollars makes a huge impact on the people of southern West Virginia.
Through our fundraising efforts like Dancing with the Stars, Wonderland of Trees, and the Duck Pluck, we support our partners’ programs. Programs that offer utility assistance, home-delivered meals to seniors, scholarships in the recovery community, funding for baby needs pantries or food pantries, childhood enrichment, and more are buoyed by the impact of United Way and the funding we extend. In addition, through our fundraising we can continue our direct services, like the vital 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline, Equal Footing Shoe Fund and Grade Level Reading Campaign.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
