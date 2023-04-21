NEW YORK (AP) – Lucinda Williams cannot play guitar after having a stroke in 2020, but she feels music is crucial to her recovery.
Williams, who is 70, says the thought of retirement would flash through her head, and she would think about how she’s not ready for that. She enlisted the help of musician Jesse Malin to help her work out melodies. Her husband-manager, Tom Overby, and her road manager, Travis Stephens, also helped and are credited as co-writers on William’s album, “Stories from a Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart,” out on June 30.
Williams also will release her autobiography, “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You.” The book, which was mostly written before her stroke, comes out next Tuesday.
