beckley, w.va. — Kayla Webb, LPN with Beckley VA Medical Center’s Home-Based Primary Service Line, was selected as Federal Woman of the Year.
Eleven other VA women employees were honored as well, with the theme of “Celebrating Women Who Tell Their Stories: The Purpose, Promise, and Power of Storytelling.”
Webb was described in her nomination form as “always smiling, optimistic, and extraordinarily approachable. She is reliable, time-efficient, and open to change.”
In her role as HBPC, Webb collaborates with Beckley VAMC and the outpatient clinics in Lewisburg and Princeton to ensure she is aiding veterans in the most effective way possible. She frequently travels among the 11 counties VAMC serves for a variety of veteran needs.
She has been awarded two DAISY Nursing Awards for going above and beyond for veterans, and she was also recognized as Employee of the Month in December 2022.
The other nominees were:
• Lisa Farha, RN – Same Day Surgery
• Olivia Honaker, Social Worker – Whole Health
• Iris Pridemore, RN – Primary Care
• Joy Napier, Substance Use Disorder Specialist/Social Worker – Mental Health
• Pamela Morgan, MSPT – Home Base Primary Care
• Portia Parker, SW – Mental Health
• Renee McInnis- Wood, PCMHI Coordinator SW – Mental Health
• Stephanie Daniels, Employee Whole Health Coordinator
• Tiffany Canterbury, RN Geri Pact – Social Services
• Laura St. Clair, Service Line Chief, Care in the Community
