Question:
I saw commercials warning against the use of the medication Zantac and the risk of cancer. I was taking this medication and was wondering if I need to get tested for cancer.
Answer:
No, you do not need to get tested for cancer at this time. The reason there was a recall on Zantac was because many of the generic medications have an ingredient in it that may cause cancer. On Sept. 13, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration announced that preliminary tests found low levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine, the generic name of Zantac. This chemical is found in many contaminants in food and water.
You will remember that the blood pressure medication Losartan was also recalled. This was also due to NDMA contamination. Because many drugs are generic and made in different countries, it is hard to know what other ingredients are going into these drugs. At very low doses, it is very unlikely you are at risk. Remember to keep up to date with your routine health care and age-appropriate cancer screening, and you should be OK.
Question:
I have large varicose veins in my legs and they really look bad. I am thinking about going for surgery but was wondering if there were some other options available.
Answer:
Depending on how large the veins are, you can wear compression stockings, and this may help with the appearance of the veins on your legs. Many people have a hard time being compliant with this recommendation because it is hard to get the stockings on and keep them on. I would try this first and see how the veins look and then see how you feel about surgical options.
