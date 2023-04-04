whitesville, w.va. — Wreaths are set to be placed Wednesday at the UBB Miners Memorial in Whitesville to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the coal mining disaster that claimed the lives of 29 miners.
On April 5, 2010, a buildup of methane gas and coal dust led to the explosion at the Massey Energy-owned Upper Big Branch Coal Mine near Montcoal that killed 29 miners. Recovery and rescue efforts followed for days after the blast, but there were no survivors.
