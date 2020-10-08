Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Nov. 27, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Several sermons I’ve heard in recent weeks have dealt with miracles. They were based on biblical accounts, such as the ones where Jesus restored physical sight to blind Bartimaeus and healed a man who had camped out for 38 years by the Pool of Siloam waiting for a miracle.
I found a couple of things interesting about these passages. When the blind man had been threatened by others to be quiet and not bother Jesus, he persisted until Jesus invited him to approach Him. Jesus didn’t immediately heal the man. Instead, He asked what miracle the man wanted. Bartimaeus asked for eyesight and was healed. According to the biblical account, he then began to follow Jesus.
I wonder if he stuck close to the Lord out of fear he might lose his miracle if he wandered too far from the Healer.
In the second account, Jesus asked the man at the Pool of Siloam, “Do you want to be healed?” Seems like a strange question. The guy had been there 38 years. Apparently, he couldn’t walk, and he waited each time the waters began to bubble for someone to put him in. According to legend, the movement of the water was caused by an angel, and the first one into the water was healed.
Instead of healing him instantly, the Lord gave the man a chance to evaluate the changes that would come about in his life if he were healed. No more free lunch. He would have to go to work. He could no longer be a victim of circumstances. He would have to stand up and walk and deal with the everyday rigors of making a living. He would now be accountable to others.
We’re told he accepted the Lord’s healing, but we’re not told what happened next.
I think both cases carry a message about miracles. When we focus on the miracle, we can miss the mission. I don’t believe Jesus heals us, restores us, renews us or forgives us just so we can consume those blessings on ourselves.
Healing, it seems to me, comes about to enable us to more effectively accomplish the mission or ministry God has ordained for each of us. He forgives us so we can learn how to forgive others. He restores and renews us when we become weary and need a boost to move forward and finish the work He has given us to do.
In one sermon, the minister used a road sign as an illustration of the point: A sign should point to something greater than itself. He showed us a picture of a black and yellow metal sign with this message in large bold letters: “This sign has sharp edges. Do not touch this sign.” Below in much smaller letters was the message: “The bridge ahead has been washed out.”
We often fail to notice the greatest miracles that occur every day. When God helps me lose a bad attitude or love someone who has wronged me or given me compassion for someone I felt was unworthy of my help, a miracle has taken place. In fact, I’m convinced the greatest miracles are the ones not visible to the naked eye.
In an attempt to put these sermons to work in my life, I’m learning to look for the mission instead of the miracle. When that lines up with God’s will, I get both.