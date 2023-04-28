Lockbridge Pottery's Spring Show will be May 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. and May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the home and studio of Jeff and Donna Diehl.
The show will feature their latest functional and decorative pieces in stoneware and porcelain, especially those with natural textured surfaces.
For more information, visit www.lockbridgepottery.com or contact jeff@lockbridgepottery.com. Follow the yellow teapot signs off Interstate 64, Exit 143 toward Meadow Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.