Question:
Should we be worried about coronavirus here in Beckley and what are the signs of the virus?
Answer:
Yes and no. The virus has similar signs and symptoms to the common cold and is hard to distinguish between the flu virus. Right now, due to the vast media attention, many people are being alarmed and starting to buy masks and emergency supplies for their homes. It is important to remember that if you are showing ANY signs of an infection such as fever, coughing, sneezing, chills, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea, that you avoid infecting others by covering your mouth and nose with a mask while out in pubic and the doctor’s office and seek medical attention. You must wash your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds thoroughly. It is important to wipe down any surfaces in your home with Lysol or Clorox and to remember that your clothes need to also be changed. I always wash my hands with soap and water before I eat, I do not rely on hand gels, and I change my clothes when I come home from work.
Question:
I have travel plans for spring break and with the coronavirus outbreak overseas, I do not know if I should plan on canceling my trip.
Answer:
Many countries do have travel bans right now and it is hard to say if the travel bans will still be going on during the Easter time frame. I do know that many insurance travel plans do not cover health care “epidemics,” so if you do purchase an insurance travel protection plan with your plane ticket, double check if it covers health care “epidemics” or similar issues because if not, you may lose the cost of that plane ticket.
I look forward to questions at: askayneamjad@gmail.com. Remember to always plan for a possible weather or health care related disaster by having extra medications in your home, bottled water, canned food, batteries, a flashlight/candles, and a little cash at home in case there is no electricity to use credit cards. It is never wrong to be extra prepared.