Local Playwrights shine in the GVT's Play Fest

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is proud to announce its annual community theatre festival, the 2020 GVT Play Fest: five 10-minute plays featuring West Virginia playwrights, actors and directors.
This event will be held now – Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
GVT is delighted to highlight the talented West Virginia writers, both local and from surrounding counties and the work that they do.
One local writer is Danny Boone, who has been involved with GVT productions and events for many years. For the 2019 GVT Play Fest Boone wrote Rodeo and has been seen as Jacob Marley in multiple GVT productions of A Christmas Carol. This year the GVT Play Fest will perform his play Women are From Venus, Men are From Clueless, which asks “is understanding the opposite sex even possible?”
“For me, having a play selected and produced by The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia is one of life’s wondrous experiences,” the playwright said.
Also chosen for this season’s Play Fest is Jonathan Joy, returning for his fourth year in GVT’s Play Festival.
Joy’s 40 plays have been staged in 17 US states, including Don’t Drink the Jet Fuel, seen at the 2019 Play Fest and winner of the University of Illinois 2018 Inner Voices Social Issues Theatre writing contest. He is also the winner of nine West Virginia Writers awards in the last three years, including one for Beans and Franks Never Tasted So Good, also performed in last year’s Play Fest. His play this year is titled Pecos Bill Meets His Match, about a young man learning to stand up for himself with the help of a legendary character.
Tickets are $16 for adult admission, $13 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.