A local midwife was recently named a fellow of the American College of Nurse Midwives, an honor bestowed upon just 1 percent of all midwives in the United States.
Beth Ross, a certified nurse midwife at AccessHealth OB/GYN in Beckley, is only the third West Virginia midwife to receive the recognition in its 41-year history.
“This is something I’ve been working toward for the past couple of years,” Ross said. “It’s a prestigious honor to be recognized.”
Ross is the current president of the West Virginia affiliate of the American College of Midwives, works with the Midwives Alliance of West Virginia, was appointed to the West Virginia Women’s Commission by Gov. Jim Justice and serves as the midwifery representative of the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership’s substance abuse disorder committee.
She also volunteers throughout the community delivering educational programs, all of which she says contributed to her recognition by the American College of Midwives.
But she said it was her work providing a comfortable space for members of the LGBTQ community to seek health care that is one of her most unique qualifications.
“I have a few friends who are lesbians and we got talking one day and they said they hadn’t had Pap smears for sometimes 15, 20, 25 years because they said it’s so awkward sometimes walking into an OB-GYN office,” she explained. “So, I’ve kind of taken that cause under my wing because it doesn’t matter how you’re presenting yourself gender-wise, if you have still breasts, and/or a cervix, uterus and ovaries, then you still need health care.”
Ross, who has practiced as a midwife for 10 years, but worked as a labor and delivery nurse for seven years before that, said she hopes through her position as a fellow, she can help midwifery grow throughout West Virginia.
But first, she says people need to better understand just what midwifery is.
“You hear the word ‘midwife’ and people think, ‘Oh, that’s the lady who comes to your house and delivers the baby,’” she said. “And that’s not the case.”
Ross, who received her master’s in midwifery from the Philadelphia University, now Jefferson University, explains midwifery focuses primarily on pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum, women’s gynecologic care and breastfeeding in addition to basic primary health care.
She sees women throughout their reproductive years and delivers babies, but while OB-GYNs specialize in more serious cases and often perform surgeries, she said midwives tend to have more time and treat patients on a holistic model.
“A lot of the women like the more personal attention and touch you can get from a midwife,” she said. “We have time to sit down and ask questions like, ‘Are you getting things ready at home? Do you have a car seat? Have you had trouble buying clothes?’
“It’s called the midwifery model of care,” she continued. “You’ve got the medicine model, which focuses on disease. So you look at pregnancy and all the things that can go wrong, but the midwifery model of care focuses on the majority of the time when it goes normal. So, the physicians are trained to find the problems, and midwives are trained to focus on the holistic part of the person, identify if there is a problem and consult and refer if needed.”
● ● ●
Ross says there are currently only about 60 midwives in the state, a number she hopes to help grow through her new position.
“I’d like to help increase access to midwifery care in West Virginia,” she said, adding she’d like to see Marshall or WVU offer a program for midwives.
With local hospitals closing their labor and delivery doors or simply closing in general, she said midwives would help expectant mothers who drive two or more hours for health care.
“That’s absolutely insane,” she said. “More women would receive prenatal care by increasing the number of midwives in the state.
“And midwives are more likely to go to work in rural areas,” she said, adding they also charge much less than doctors.
Something else Ross said she’d like to help improve is diversity among midwives.
“I’d really like to increase the diversity and inclusion of other midwives in the state and that includes trying to recruit midwives of color,” she said, explaining the need for opportunity as well as people are often more comfortable seeing providers that look like they do.
The 40-year-old said she knows her goals are big, but she said she’s determined to make a difference.
“It’s a lot to tackle,” she said, adding she has help. “I’m lucky enough to have a fabulous group of nurse midwives who are active in the West Virginia affiliate.”
And though the ceremony during which she would have walked across the stage to receive official recognition took place virtually due to COVID-19, Ross said she is still excited.
“I was very, very honored to receive this and it was very humbling at the same time,” she said. “I have always loved women’s health care. It’s just my passion.”
