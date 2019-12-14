Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.