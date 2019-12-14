Rick Lilly, 55, a local gospel singer of nearly 40 years, has produced his first-ever Christmas album, “Where Will We Go At Christmas,” which is being sold in several primitive stores across the Beckley area.
According to Lilly, his singing career began at a very young age.
“I was always a shy kid. I would never sing in front of people, only in my bed at night. My family was a church family, so I did sing in my church’s choir, but I didn’t really start singing in front of people by myself until I was about 18.”
Since then, Lilly says he’s been singing in a different church just about every Sunday.
When he isn’t working his nine to five, Lilly spends his time singing anywhere he is called — weddings, parties, funerals, nursing homes, revivals and regular church services.
He also sang in a local quartet for nearly 13 years and has made several appearances on WVVA for the “Friday Tunes” segment.
The gospel singer says that he finds his joy in selfless singing.
“I sing to show the gospel through song and to help those who just need a song to be sung to them. I go to various churches, but I don’t pay attention to the names. I just go where I’m called… I’m like the ‘Jan Care of singing’ — just going where people need me.”
“Where Will We Go At Christmas” is Lilly’s seventh album and was recorded in a home studio belonging to his friend Larry Rowley.
The album, which has 12 songs, is comprised of traditional Christmas hymns and songs such as “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “White Christmas,” as well as popular country Christmas tunes and Lilly’s original song from which the album got its name, “Where Will We Go At Christmas.”
Lilly said that he harkened on family memories and traditions to write the song, which appears first on the album.
“If you see the album cover, it has my mother who is 88 and my mother-in-law who is 89 on there. I put them both on the cover because I wanted to think about Christmas memories when I was growing up.
‘‘As people grow older, I think they lose the real meaning of Christmas. They forget about the traditions and the time spent with family and a lot of them don’t even know where they are going to go for Christmas. That’s where the title came from… It’s a sad song but it’s a to-the-heart song.”
Another motive for Lilly’s CD was to create a legacy for his family for years to come.
“I will be 56 in January, and while I’d like to sing until I’m 90, I don’t know how much I have left in me… with these CDs my kids and grandkids will have something from me that I left behind. My son plays guitar on one of the songs on the album and my youngest sings a song at the end so it’s just special.”
“Where Will We Go At Christmas” is available for $10 at the Carpenter’s Loft at 277 Market Road in Beckley, and Old Thyme Sake in Maple Fork. Already 75 copies have been sold.
For more information, call 304-573-2418.