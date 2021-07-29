Local Girl Scout earns highest award

CHARLESTON — A Craigsville Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award.
Amanda Ward, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, created a project to help maintain and educate the community about the history of a local community park. She created signs, birdhouses and online information for the public to use.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Ward has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.
"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Amanda exemplifies leadership in all its forms," said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. "She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.