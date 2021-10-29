Friday, Oct. 29
The City of Welch will hold its annual Halloween Haunted Hayride. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot at 6:30 p.m. Child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m. and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards. Tickets are $5 each. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.
Nightmare in the Gorge at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill beginning at 4 p.m.
Beckley Art Center workshops beginning at 5 p.m.
Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels beginning at 7 p.m.
Haunted Coal Mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine beginning at 6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park at Tams beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Beckley Woman's Club will host a Trick or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. at its Park Avenue Clubhouse. The event is designed for children ages 13 and under. Children can come to the door one at a time, maintaining social distancing, to be greeted by a costumed character handing out treat bags. Children can have pictures taken with any of the characters.
The Kentucky Headhunters will be in concert at Burning Rock Off-Road Park. Party Palooza will be there with their inflatables for kids. The Pink Pig will be set up and serving a variety of food.
Nightmare in the Gorge at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill beginning at 4 p.m.
Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels beginning at 7 p.m.
Haunted Coal Mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine beginning at 6 p.m.
Fall Cider Pressing and wine tasking in Beckley beginning at 1 p.m.
Guided night ride at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park at Tams
Oak Hill's Halloween Festival at the Lively Amphitheater in Oak Hill beginning at 7 p.m.
Monster Bash at ACE Adventure Resort at Minden beginning at 7 p.m.
Pumpkin carving and decorating contest at The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop in Mount Hope beginning at noon.
Wolf Creek Park's pumpkin pedal 2021 0 5K fun run in Fayetteville beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Twin Falls Zombie 5K walk or run at Twin Falls State Park in Mullens beginning at 8 p.m.
Monster Market at Smithers beginning at 3 pm.
Beckley Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
Pineville Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ansted Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cedar Grove Trick or Treat from 6 to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., pizza and cotton candy will be available at the old fire station.
East Bank Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fayetteville Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Turn your light on if you want goblins to come to your door; if not, leave your porch light off.
Gauley Bridge Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat on the parking lot at Johnson Square. There will be prizes for decorated cars and prizes for costumes. No house-to-house trick or treating.
Glasgow Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. During trick-or-treat hours, pizza, drinks and snacks will be served in a walk-up scenario at the fire department.
Jodie Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.
Kanawha County unincorporated Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.Montgomery Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m., 12-and-under
Mount Hope Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. At houses with the porch light on.
Oak Hill Trick or Treat 6 to 8 p.m.
Pax Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Most of the activities will be staged at The Corner Gas 'n Grill in town.
Pratt Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating. Those coming into town will be given an interactive map to follow to locate goodies.
Smithers Trick or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Meadow Bridge Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
The Concord University Theatre Department will present an evening of eerie one-act plays, "Tales of Suspense," Nov. 3 - 6 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5, with Concord students, faculty and staff admitted free. These shows are for mature audiences.