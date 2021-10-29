As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear

Harleigh Anderson rides a train during a Halloween celebration at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up.

 Thomas Peipert

Friday, Oct. 29

The City of Welch will hold its annual Halloween Haunted Hayride. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot at 6:30 p.m. Child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m. and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards. Tickets are $5 each. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.

Nightmare in the Gorge at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill beginning at 4 p.m.

Beckley Art Center workshops beginning at 5 p.m.

Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels beginning at 7 p.m.

Haunted Coal Mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine beginning at 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park at Tams beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Beckley Woman's Club will host a Trick or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. at its Park Avenue Clubhouse. The event is designed for children ages 13 and under. Children can come to the door one at a time, maintaining social distancing, to be greeted by a costumed character handing out treat bags. Children can have pictures taken with any of the characters.

The Kentucky Headhunters will be in concert at Burning Rock Off-Road Park. Party Palooza will be there with their inflatables for kids. The Pink Pig will be set up and serving a variety of food.

The City of Welch will hold its annual Halloween Haunted Hayride. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot at 6:30 p.m. Child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m. and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards. Tickets are $5 each. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.

Nightmare in the Gorge at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill beginning at 4 p.m.

Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels beginning at 7 p.m.

Haunted Coal Mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine beginning at 6 p.m.

Fall Cider Pressing and wine tasking in Beckley beginning at 1 p.m.

Guided night ride at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park at Tams

Oak Hill's Halloween Festival at the Lively Amphitheater in Oak Hill beginning at 7 p.m.

Monster Bash at ACE Adventure Resort at Minden beginning at 7 p.m.

Pumpkin carving and decorating contest at The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop in Mount Hope beginning at noon.

Wolf Creek Park's pumpkin pedal 2021 0 5K fun run in Fayetteville beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Twin Falls Zombie 5K walk or run at Twin Falls State Park in Mullens beginning at 8 p.m.

Monster Market at Smithers beginning at 3 pm.

Beckley Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pineville Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ansted Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cedar Grove Trick or Treat from 6 to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., pizza and cotton candy will be available at the old fire station.

East Bank Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Turn your light on if you want goblins to come to your door; if not, leave your porch light off.

Gauley Bridge Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat on the parking lot at Johnson Square. There will be prizes for decorated cars and prizes for costumes. No house-to-house trick or treating.

Glasgow Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. During trick-or-treat hours, pizza, drinks and snacks will be served in a walk-up scenario at the fire department.

Jodie Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kanawha County unincorporated Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.Montgomery Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m., 12-and-under

Mount Hope Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. At houses with the porch light on.

Oak Hill Trick or Treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Pax Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Most of the activities will be staged at The Corner Gas 'n Grill in town.

Pratt Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating. Those coming into town will be given an interactive map to follow to locate goodies.

Smithers Trick or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

  

Sunday, Oct. 31

Meadow Bridge Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Concord University Theatre Department will present an evening of eerie one-act plays, "Tales of Suspense," Nov. 3 - 6 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5, with Concord students, faculty and staff admitted free. These shows are for mature audiences.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video