Friday, March 18
λThe Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is presenting Johnny Cash Now at The Granada Theater from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person during movie showtimes at the theater, or M-F from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Movie Scoops Gelato Shop adjacent to the theater.
λGary Sartin honors the “Man in Black,” by performing his classic songs in the same style with the same type of vintage instruments used in the original at 7 p.m. at The Granada Theater, Bluefield. For more information, visit www.bluefieldgranada.com
Saturday, March 19
λHoneysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host a second “Brimsby’s Hats” event at 11 a.m. Children ages 4-12 will enjoy a reading of “Brimsby’s Hats” followed by making their own hats and having a tea party complete with cookies and gummy worms. Adults are welcome to participate or can enjoy strolling through the gardens at Honeysuckle Hill. The New River Extension Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions as well as selling birdhouses and seed packets with seeds gathered from the gardens.
Please call ahead to reserve your space at 304-465-8974. Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill, but our physical address is 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, for those using a map program.
The cost is $5 per child, and all proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center. Anyone needing special assistance can call us at 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.
Sunday, March 20
λMountain Stage will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Ben Sollee, AHI, Kyshona, Peter Mulvey, and SistaStrings. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org
Tuesday, March 22
λ“Hairspray" will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy that inspired the blockbuster film makes a stop in West Virginia as part of the Broadway in Charleston series. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Thursday, March 24
λThe Garth Newell Piano Quartet will be at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley, at 7:30 p.m. The quartet is known for their spirited and impassioned performances that include both standard and new music. For more information, visit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Friday-Saturday, 25-27
λGirls Weekend at Twin Falls at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. This ladies-only weekend will feature a variety of activities including hikes, yoga, social hours, guest speakers, painting and more. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
Friday-Saturday, March 25-26
λThe 24th Women’s Expo will be at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday. This annual event will feature more than 100 vendors as well as food and prizes/giveaways. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com