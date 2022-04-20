Friday, April 22
McKenzie Phipps will be at the Bluefield Arts Center at 7 p.m. McKenzie Phipps, who has been on Country Rebel and the Country Network, recently released her debut single “Maybe.” For more information, visit www.bluefieldartscenter.com
Saturday, April 23
Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration is an annual block party that will include coffee and tea tastings, desserts, food, music and other activities. Additional vendors as well as local businesses and authors will also participate. For more information, visit www.beckley.org
The State Fair of West Virginia is planning “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” a new family-friendly celebration at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. Set for 1 - 8 p.m., the event will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, cornhole and disc golf tournaments. Tickets will only be available for purchase the day of. Adults 11 and older will be $5 to enter, and children 10 and under are free. Registration is required for the tournaments and car show. Applications can be found at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling the office at 304-645-1090.
Wednesday, April 27
“Jersey Boys” will be at The Clay Center, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, “Jersey Boys” tells the behind-the-scenes story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, April 27-30
The Mullens Dogwood Festival will be now through Sunday. A local tradition since 1979, the Mullens Dogwood Festival includes crafts, exhibits, food, live music, a carnival and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/themullensdogwoodfestival
The Humane Society of Raleigh County will have a ramp dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 410 New River Drive. There will be ramps, ham, beans, cornbread and fried potatoes and desserts. Baskets and T-shirts available. Tickets are $10. All proceeds go toward the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center.
Saturday, April 30
The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Set-up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. No electricity is available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
Sunday, May 1
The Monroe County Historical Society’s Spring Wine and Cheese event will take place at historic Elmwood Estate in Union from 2-4 p.m. Music will be provided by The Bohemian Social Club and will feature light jazz and easy listening. The society is happy to welcome those who purchased tickets for the fall event that was cancelled due to Covid. There is a list of those, according to Emerson, so the actual ticket will not be required. Anyone who did not purchase a ticket and would like to now do so can contact Ana Lusk at 304-772-5411 or Doris Franklin at304-832-6864.
Wednesday, May 4
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages 3 to 5 years old; 2-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in “Turandot” as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55.
Wednesday, May 11
The Charleston Ballet, the Official WV State Ballet under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold an audition classfor Company and Apprentice positions for the 2022–2023 performance season from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the Company. Dancers must be at least 14 years old and women must be proficient with their pointe work. Auditions will be held at Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street on the Mezzanine floor. Call (304-342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio.
Thursday, May 12
The Charleston Ballet, the Official WV State Ballet under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold apprentice auditions from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., Dancers auditioning for apprentice positions must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations. Auditions will be held at Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street on the Mezzanine floor. Call (304-342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
Mainstage Lounge – Join Carnegie Hall for the Johnny King & Friends preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar available. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org.
Carnegie Hall presents blues artist Johnny King & Friends at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. King will be joined by Tony Coleman (BB King’s drummer) and the Highlands Blues Band will open. Tickets are $20. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Thursday, May 19
“Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Mainstage Lounge – Join Carnegie Hall for the Tuba Skinny preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar available. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org.
Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with New Orleans band Tuba Skinny as the Mainstage performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, June 1
Saturday, June 4
The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55.
Saturday, June 11
The Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $25 and will be available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and from garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available day-of at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 – 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg. All proceeds from the tour will benefit civic projects by the Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club, and Savannah Garden Club.
Thursday, June 16.
The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Sat., June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
“Hatfields and McCoys” will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Saturday, Aug. 13
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the addition of rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced the addition of Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd to the 2022 Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Monday, Aug. 15
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced Flo Rida will join the entertainment lineup. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will be performing at 8 p.m. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
Friday, Aug. 19
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia have announced Restless Road will join the entertainment lineup. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.