Saturday, April 16
λ A Spring Festival & Easter Egg Hunt will be at noon at Sunset Berry Farm, Alderson, and includes a variety of activities including Easter egg hunts, a bucking cow barrel train ride, a jumping pad and paintball target shooting. A professional photographer will be on-site to snap shots with the Easter Bunny.
λJust For Kids Child Advocacy Center/Partners in Prevention is hosting an Easter Fun Hike at 9 a.m. at the Beckley Youth Museum, 509 Ewart Ave. Cost is $5 per family.
Wednesday, April 20
λ The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has partnered with the Clay Center in Charleston for a day of environmental education for area grade school-age students. The annual Earth Day Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Clay Center. To register a school group, contact the Clay Center at 304-561-3570 or email groupreservations@theclaycenter.org.
Thursday, April 21
λ Carnegie Hall’s Second Stage Series presents jazz group The Vince Lewis Sextet at 6:30 p.m. Lewis is a veteran jazz performer, composer and recording artist. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Friday, April 22
λ McKenzie Phipps will be at the Bluefield Arts Center at 7 p.m. McKenzie Phipps, who has been on Country Rebel and the Country Network, recently released her debut single “Maybe.” For more information, visit www.bluefieldartscenter.com
Saturday, April 23
λ Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration is an annual block party that will include coffee and tea tastings, desserts, food, music and other activities. Additional vendors as well as local businesses and authors will also participate. For more information, visit www.beckley.org
λ The State Fair of West Virginia is planning “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. Set for 1 – 8 p.m., the event will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, cornhole and disc golf tournaments. Tickets will only be available for purchase the day of. Adults 11 and older will be $5, and children 10 and under are free. Registration is required for the tournaments and car show. Applications are at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling the office at 304-645-1090.
Wednesday, April 27-30
λ The Mullens Dogwood Festival includes crafts, exhibits, food, live music, a carnival and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/themullensdogwoodfestival.
Saturday, April 30
λ The Humane Society of Raleigh County will have a ramp dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 410 New River Drive. There will be ramps, ham, beans, cornbread and fried potatoes and desserts. Baskets and T-shirts available. Tickets are $10. All proceeds will go toward the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center.