Saturday, June 24
• Bear Hole Road Race, Twin Falls Resort State Park, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m., RR 97, Mullens. The 39th Annual Bear Hole Road Race starts at 8 a.m. at Twin Falls Resort State Park on June 24, with a 10K run and a 5K run. In-person registration will begin at 7 a.m. the morning of the race. The race starts at 8 a.m. at the upper end of the Golf Pro Shop parking lot. This will be a timed race, and trophies will be awarded after the event. No pets are allowed in this event. 304-294-4000; Tammy.D.Cooper@wv.gov.
• Wonders Oddities Expos/Tri State Exotic Animal Expo, noon-8 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Tri State Exotic Animal Expo: reptiles, spiders, fish, small mammals from quality breeders and the feeders and supplies to care for them. Wonders Oddities Expos: taxidermy, dark art, and much more offered by artists from all over. Tickets $10 at the door, ages 12 and under free. 304-252-7361; https://allevents.in/org/tri-state-exotic-animal-expo/13053978?ref=organizer-ep-v4
• Beckley Motor Speedway, Bill Duncan Memorial, pit gates 4 p.m., general admission gates 5 p.m., juice box race 6 p.m., 301 Race Track Road, Mount Hope. A 35-Lap Outlaw Street Special presented in part by Rightway Auto. The winner will take home $1,053. General admission: adults - $15, military - $13, kids 5-12 - $5, kids 4 and under - free. 304-890-3827;
Sunday, June 25
• Beckley Knitwits Tamarack meetup, 2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Look for the knitters near the dining area or, if nice weather, outside.
Tuesday, June 27
• Water Aerobics, 9-10 a.m., Adventures on the Gorge, 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing. Low-impact workout that builds muscle strength and boosts endurance. It’s fun, and it can be as challenging as you like. A water aerobics class typically lasts an hour. An instructor will lead you through a series of moves, often set to music to keep you motivated. 304-461-6570
Thursday, June 29
• The Kingsmen Southern Gospel Quartet, 7 p.m., Beckley First Baptist Church, 422 Neville St. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are welcome. 304-890-0103, https://www.facebook.com/beckleyfirstbaptist/
Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4
• Fayetteville’s 4th of July Heritage Festival, 3-10 p.m., downtown Fayetteville. Celebrate America’s birthday in America’s coolest small town with Fayetteville’s Heritage Festival. This event features fun activities for the whole family with a Fourth of July parade, carnival, hot dog-eating contest, food vendors, pet contest, craft vendors, cake walk, fireworks, street dancers, inflatables, live music, skateboarding competition and more. https://www.facebook.com/events/594118226154461; 304-574-1500
Oct. 13-15
Jurassic World Live Tour; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15; Charleston Coliseum, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. Tickets can be purchased online now at ticketmaster.com or visit the venue box office during open hours on event days. https://www.jurassicworldlivetour.com/tickets/charleston-wv-charleston-coliseum
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
